Globeflex Capital L P Acquires Shares of 11,766 H & R Block Inc (HRB)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Swedbank acquired a new position in H & R Block during the 4th quarter worth $130,618,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in H & R Block during the 4th quarter worth $61,212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in H & R Block by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,417,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,760 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block during the 4th quarter worth $32,597,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in H & R Block by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,379,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,475 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H & R Block alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

HRB opened at $26.25 on Monday. H & R Block Inc has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.18.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). H & R Block had a return on equity of 829.18% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/globeflex-capital-l-p-acquires-shares-of-11766-h-r-block-inc-hrb.html.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.