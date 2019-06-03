Globeflex Capital L P Increases Position in CynergisTek Inc (CTEK)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in CynergisTek were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTEK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CynergisTek during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CynergisTek during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CynergisTek during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CynergisTek during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of CynergisTek by 30.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the period.

CTEK stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. CynergisTek Inc has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTEK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CynergisTek in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

About CynergisTek

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

