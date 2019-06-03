Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul M. Daily bought 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.00 per share, with a total value of $26,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Debonis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.67 per share, with a total value of $165,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,770.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,050 shares of company stock worth $342,055. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $85.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $72.45 and a twelve month high of $87.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.33.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $807.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.24%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

