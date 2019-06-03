HAP Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 27,110 Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)

HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,110 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,471,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 123,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,393. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.98. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.31%. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.70%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

