Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) to report sales of $3.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvest Capital Credit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.32 million to $4.10 million. Harvest Capital Credit posted sales of $4.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will report full-year sales of $15.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.35 million to $16.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.72 million, with estimates ranging from $19.83 million to $21.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harvest Capital Credit.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

Shares of HCAP opened at $10.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Harvest Capital Credit has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. Harvest Capital Credit’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

