Hawkins (HWKN) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $392.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hawkins by 439.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hawkins by 779.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

