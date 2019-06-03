HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Holdings Reduced by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,601 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $18,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,916,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,765,000 after purchasing an additional 66,808 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16,494.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,119,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,352 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,579,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,459,000 after purchasing an additional 307,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,414,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,189,000 after purchasing an additional 310,086 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $359,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Barclays decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $120.96 on Monday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $101.30 and a one year high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.66. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 112.65% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 44,281 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $5,414,680.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,745,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/hca-healthcare-inc-hca-holdings-reduced-by-pictet-asset-management-ltd.html.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.