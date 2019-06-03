Head to Head Comparison: HyreCar (HYRE) and Ehi Car Services (EHIC)

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) and Ehi Car Services (NYSE:EHIC) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get HyreCar alerts:

22.3% of HyreCar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Ehi Car Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of HyreCar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Ehi Car Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HyreCar and Ehi Car Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HyreCar -96.10% -160.82% -124.91% Ehi Car Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HyreCar and Ehi Car Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HyreCar 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ehi Car Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

HyreCar presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.67%. Given HyreCar’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe HyreCar is more favorable than Ehi Car Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HyreCar and Ehi Car Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HyreCar $9.78 million 4.94 -$11.24 million ($1.31) -3.00 Ehi Car Services $421.06 million 2.03 $18.78 million N/A N/A

Ehi Car Services has higher revenue and earnings than HyreCar.

Summary

Ehi Car Services beats HyreCar on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc. operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway and the PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution. HyreCar Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Ehi Car Services Company Profile

eHi Car Services Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides car rental and car services to individuals, and corporate and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. The company offers self-drive car rental services; and chauffeured car services, including airport pickup and drop-off, inter-office transfers, and other business transportation services, as well as event-driven activities, such as conventions, promotional tours, and special events. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a car rental fleet of 62,101 vehicles; and car services fleet of 2,845 vehicles. eHi Car Services Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.