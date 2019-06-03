Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1,650.0% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 35 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,072.70.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,656.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,162.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,834.00, for a total value of $588,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $2,657,620. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/highstreet-asset-management-inc-has-1-95-million-stake-in-booking-holdings-inc-bkng.html.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.