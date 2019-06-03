Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $85.86 on Monday. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 50.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $4,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 436,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,618,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,038,609.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,904 shares of company stock valued at $8,738,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

