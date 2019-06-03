HOQU Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $891,571.00 and $67,753.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

