Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hornbeck Offshore provides technologically advanced, new generation OSVs serving the offshore oil and gas industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in select international markets. The focus of their OSV business is on complex exploration and production activities, which include deepwater, deep well and other logistically demanding projects. They also transport petroleum products through their tug and tank barge segment serving the energy industry, primarily in the northeastern United States and Puerto Rico. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hornbeck Offshore Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE HOS opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.25. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $6.14.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. Research analysts expect that Hornbeck Offshore Services will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 95,941 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 650.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 498,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 432,394 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 43,317 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the United States military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily Gulf of Mexico in the U.S., Latin America, and internationally.

