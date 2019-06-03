Hurricane Energy (HUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Hurricane Energy in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hurricane Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hurricane Energy to a speculative buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Hurricane Energy alerts:

Shares of LON HUR opened at GBX 58 ($0.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Hurricane Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 60.75 ($0.79). The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.71.

In other Hurricane Energy news, insider Roy Kelly sold 3,527,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total value of £1,587,375.45 ($2,074,187.18).

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.