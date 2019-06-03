Hyperion (HYN) Price Down 3.6% This Week

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Hyperion has a total market cap of $25.05 million and approximately $548,834.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hyperion has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for about $0.0791 or 0.00000926 BTC on exchanges including Bgogo, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00378361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $221.43 or 0.02592498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011711 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000452 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00155906 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bibox, Hotbit and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

