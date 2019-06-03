iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of IBDK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,176. iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/ibonds-dec-2019-term-corporate-etf-ibdk-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-05.html.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.