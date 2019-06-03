Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $34,000 in Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 8,782.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,438 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 3,893.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 374,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 365,280 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ PS opened at $31.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of -21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Pluralsight Inc has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $38.37.
Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.31 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 31.50% and a negative return on equity of 51.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on PS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.34.
In related news, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 480,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $13,635,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Dorsey sold 47,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,347,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,778,674 shares of company stock valued at $249,921,965 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.
About Pluralsight
Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.
Featured Story: Momentum Indicators
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS).
Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.