Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $34,000 in Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 8,782.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,438 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 3,893.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 374,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 365,280 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PS opened at $31.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of -21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Pluralsight Inc has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $38.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.31 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 31.50% and a negative return on equity of 51.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.34.

In related news, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 480,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $13,635,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Dorsey sold 47,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,347,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,778,674 shares of company stock valued at $249,921,965 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $34,000 in Pluralsight Inc (PS)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/icon-wealth-partners-llc-invests-34000-in-pluralsight-inc-ps.html.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.