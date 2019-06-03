Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

NASDAQ INFI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.64. 97,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,369. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $95.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.94.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 35,211 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 891,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 69,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 542,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 60,383 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 418,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 191,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 62,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

