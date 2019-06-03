Informa (INF) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Informa (LON:INF) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 819 ($10.70) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 818 ($10.69). Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on INF. Numis Securities raised shares of Informa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Informa to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Informa to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 812 ($10.61) to GBX 811 ($10.60) in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Informa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 865.91 ($11.31).

Shares of INF opened at GBX 754 ($9.85) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.47. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 602.80 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 869.60 ($11.36).

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

