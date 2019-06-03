Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICPT. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wedbush set a $251.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.49. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $133.74.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $52.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 617.23% and a negative net margin of 162.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -9.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $233,273.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luca Benatti purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.50 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,733 shares of company stock valued at $660,470. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

