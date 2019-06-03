Intrust Bank NA Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COF traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.00. 170,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,601. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $101.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $247,533.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COF. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

