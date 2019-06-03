iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LLQD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LLQD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1727 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of LLQD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.86. 8,511 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $51.31.

