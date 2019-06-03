iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,159,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,139 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $68,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,809 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $59.24 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

