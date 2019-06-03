iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (FIBR) Declares $0.29 Monthly Dividend

iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of BATS FIBR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,656 shares. iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19.

