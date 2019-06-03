iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,063,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 17,011.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 399,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 397,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 798,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,064,000 after buying an additional 283,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,397,000 after buying an additional 130,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 507,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,157,000 after buying an additional 125,933 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $165.48 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $134.75 and a 52-week high of $183.31.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

