iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) Shares Bought by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 69.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,895 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2,975.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,791,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,999 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,539,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 286,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,096,615. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $45.72.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

