iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1104 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares New York Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

NYSEARCA:NYF traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $56.72. 12,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,796. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $56.80.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYF) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/ishares-new-york-muni-bond-etf-nyf-raises-dividend-to-0-11-per-share.html.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.