iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) Stake Lowered by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $24,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,487,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,765,000 after buying an additional 3,588,662 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,141,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,749,000 after buying an additional 962,203 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,588,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,157,000 after buying an additional 278,048 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,990,000 after buying an additional 461,884 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,885,000 after buying an additional 48,653 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,925. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $129.68 and a 1-year high of $164.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

