iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Shares Sold by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,893,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.34. 362,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,642. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $158.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

