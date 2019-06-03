iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) Shares Sold by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.61. 53,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,860. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $56.23.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/ishares-russell-mid-cap-etf-iwr-shares-sold-by-fusion-family-wealth-llc.html.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.