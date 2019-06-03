J Daniel Plants Buys 25,311 Shares of Calix Inc (CALX) Stock

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Director J Daniel Plants purchased 25,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $157,181.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE CALX opened at $6.05 on Monday. Calix Inc has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Calix had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $89.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Calix Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,662,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,684 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,266,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 1,176.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 538,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 496,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 485,357 shares during the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CALX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Calix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

