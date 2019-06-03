Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,896 Shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (CBH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 25,175 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 70,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000.

NYSE:CBH opened at $8.99 on Monday. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

