Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares’ FY2022 Earnings (FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FUJIY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

OTCMKTS:FUJIY opened at $47.74 on Monday. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $49.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.90.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

