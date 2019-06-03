Jibrel Network (JNT) Price Tops $0.0390 on Major Exchanges

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and $60,396.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jibrel Network has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $713.73 or 0.08414493 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00037209 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001613 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013185 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000585 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,924,078 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bibox, Kucoin and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

