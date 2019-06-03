John P. Mckearn Sells 53,906 Shares of Allakos Inc (ALLK) Stock

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Director John P. Mckearn sold 53,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $2,133,060.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ALLK stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,939. Allakos Inc has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $65.48.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts predict that Allakos Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 4,853.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

