Johnson Rice Initiates Coverage on Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.82.

NYSE KMI opened at $19.95 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.36%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 29,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $589,477.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 239,601,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,078,884.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $7,812,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 240,201,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,144,161.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,653,964 shares of company stock valued at $52,130,269. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.9% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 119.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 606.6% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $31,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

