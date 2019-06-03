JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Axcella Health (AXLA)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AXLA. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

AXLA stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv L.P Flagship acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Axcella Health Company Profile

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.