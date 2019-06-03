JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 32,563 Shares of Ingredion Inc (INGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 229,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $21,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $76.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.41. Ingredion Inc has a 52-week low of $75.67 and a 52-week high of $116.39.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 36.13%.

In related news, CFO James D. Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.37 per share, with a total value of $78,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,948.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INGR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.50.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

