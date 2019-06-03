Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,981 Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,981 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Intuit by 17,362.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,327,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 20,211,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,251,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,986,545,000 after buying an additional 1,457,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Intuit by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,997,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,319,968,000 after buying an additional 704,771 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Intuit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,388,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,871,000 after buying an additional 297,945 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,975,000 after buying an additional 118,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $244.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.61 and a twelve month high of $272.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $2,723,637.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.18, for a total transaction of $1,491,758.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $910,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,231 shares of company stock worth $24,236,914. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $254.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.55.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

