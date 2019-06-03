Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 2,370 Shares of SAP SE (SAP)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Motco acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $123.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. SAP SE has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.6961 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Bank of America cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, February 8th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

