Keybank National Association OH Buys New Stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,178 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 294.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $86.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $115.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James raised Eagle Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.95.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

