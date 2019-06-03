KeyCorp Lowers Nutanix (NTNX) Price Target to $40.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Nutanix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nutanix from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.58.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $28.07 on Friday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.12). Nutanix had a negative net margin of 41.47% and a negative return on equity of 121.03%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $500,202.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,135 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,000,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,982 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $60,031,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $57,502,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $57,947,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 46.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,515,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,780 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

