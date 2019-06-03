KeyCorp Weighs in on Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar Tree in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DLTR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.07 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.37.

Shares of DLTR opened at $101.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $78.78 and a 52 week high of $111.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, COO Michael A. Witynski sold 6,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $656,055.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,138.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 6,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $676,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,960 shares in the company, valued at $920,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,561 shares of company stock worth $4,537,642 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.