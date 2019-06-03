Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Position Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $17,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $6,588,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 136.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 48.5% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 52,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.5% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 4,775 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $408,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Dougherty & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $75.13 on Monday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $52.67 and a 12-month high of $93.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

