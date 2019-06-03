Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) were down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.94 and last traded at $74.47. Approximately 983,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,986,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $408,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,460,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,260,956,000 after buying an additional 1,780,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 127.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,681,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,466 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 58.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,598 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,994,000 after purchasing an additional 871,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

