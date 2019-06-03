Kilo Goldmines Ltd (CVE:KGL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 50000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,063.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kilo Goldmines (KGL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/kilo-goldmines-kgl-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-0-01.html.

About Kilo Goldmines (CVE:KGL)

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It explores for gold and iron deposits. The company's flagship property is the Somituri project, which consists of six exploitation licences covering an area of approximately 361 square kilometers of the Ngayu Archaean Greenstone Belt in Oriental Province.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Kilo Goldmines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilo Goldmines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.