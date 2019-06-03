Kolion (KLN) 1-Day Volume Hits $35,929.00

Kolion (CURRENCY:KLN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Kolion has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $35,929.00 worth of Kolion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kolion token can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00014439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kolion has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00379612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $217.67 or 0.02561542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011794 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000442 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00155826 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Kolion Token Profile

Kolion’s total supply is 999,999 tokens. Kolion’s official Twitter account is @michael_077. Kolion’s official website is kolionovo.org.

Buying and Selling Kolion

Kolion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kolion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kolion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kolion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

