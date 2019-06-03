Lennar Co. (LEN) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James downgraded Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.91 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “focus list” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $49.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.77.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Lennar’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $978,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

