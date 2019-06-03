Leucrotta Exploration (LXE) PT Set at C$1.25 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.25 price target on Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LXE. CIBC reduced their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Cormark reduced their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, GMP Securities upgraded Leucrotta Exploration from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

CVE LXE opened at C$0.86 on Thursday. Leucrotta Exploration has a one year low of C$0.81 and a one year high of C$2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.45 million and a P/E ratio of -33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

