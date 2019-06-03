Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.53.

NYSE:EMR opened at $60.24 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.99%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/linscomb-williams-inc-lowers-position-in-emerson-electric-co-emr.html.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.