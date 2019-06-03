Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Sold by American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC

American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 304.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total value of $693,441.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.13.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $338.54 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $241.18 and a 52 week high of $351.35. The company has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $1.70. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 415.92%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

